Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Raised to $74.00 at Mizuho

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Fortinet from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Fortinet from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $70.11.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of FTNT opened at $67.71 on Monday. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.29. The firm has a market cap of $53.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.40, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 309.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom bought 423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,510.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 290,716 shares in the company, valued at $19,594,258.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.40 per share, with a total value of $28,510.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 290,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,594,258.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 932,484 shares of company stock worth $53,877,379 in the last three months. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortinet

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 76,376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,076,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 29.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,896 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter worth $3,273,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter worth $222,000. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fortinet

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.