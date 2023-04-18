Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Raised to $74.00 at Mizuho

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
FTNT has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Fortinet from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Fortinet from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $70.11.
Fortinet Stock Performance
Shares of FTNT opened at $67.71 on Monday. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.29. The firm has a market cap of $53.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.40, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.16.
Insider Activity at Fortinet
In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom bought 423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,510.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 290,716 shares in the company, valued at $19,594,258.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.40 per share, with a total value of $28,510.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 290,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,594,258.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 932,484 shares of company stock worth $53,877,379 in the last three months. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortinet
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 76,376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,076,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 29.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,896 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter worth $3,273,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter worth $222,000. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Fortinet
Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.
