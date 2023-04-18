Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Fortum Oyj Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FOJCY opened at $2.96 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.00. Fortum Oyj has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $3.83.
Fortum Oyj Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0557 per share. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. Fortum Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.57%.
About Fortum Oyj
Fortum Oyj is engaged in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions, Uniper, and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.
