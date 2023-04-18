Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) PT Raised to C$6.50

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on FVI. National Bankshares increased their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Pi Financial lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.75 to C$6.25 in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Performance

TSE:FVI opened at C$5.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.80 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12 month low of C$2.82 and a 12 month high of C$5.76.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

