Full House Resorts’ (FLL) “Market Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock.

FLL has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut Full House Resorts from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Full House Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Shares of FLL opened at $6.90 on Monday. Full House Resorts has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.69. The firm has a market cap of $237.43 million, a P/E ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 1.79.

Full House Resorts ( NASDAQ:FLL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $36.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.05 million. Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 9.07%. On average, analysts forecast that Full House Resorts will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLL. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Full House Resorts by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Full House Resorts by 0.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 589,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,665,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Full House Resorts by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 563,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

Full House Resorts, Inc engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Mississippi, Indiana, Colorado, Nevada, and Contracted Sports Wagering. The company was founded on January 5, 1987 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

