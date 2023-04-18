Fusion Family Wealth LLC Buys 148 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,974 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 0.1% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Apple by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,569,202.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,569,202.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $11,566,839.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,790,980.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 435,437 shares of company stock worth $70,994,677. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Apple Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 target price on Apple in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Apple from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.38.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $165.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.46 and its 200 day moving average is $146.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $176.15.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.62%.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

