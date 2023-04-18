Fusion Family Wealth LLC Purchases 148 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,974 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 0.1% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 75.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Apple Stock Up 0.0 %

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $9,261,412.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at $541,766,188.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at $541,766,188.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $12,926,181.87. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,363,335.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 435,437 shares of company stock worth $70,994,677. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $165.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $176.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.62%.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.