Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) Major Shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc Sells 13,089 Shares

Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Rating) major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 13,089 shares of Galecto stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total value of $25,785.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,113.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Orbimed Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 14th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 41,446 shares of Galecto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total transaction of $77,089.56.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 2,363 shares of Galecto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $4,277.03.

On Monday, April 10th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 51,228 shares of Galecto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total transaction of $91,698.12.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 92,965 shares of Galecto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total transaction of $202,663.70.

Galecto Trading Up 8.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ GLTO opened at $2.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day moving average is $1.88. Galecto, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $2.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Galecto

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GLTO. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Galecto in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Galecto in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Galecto stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,547 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.97% of Galecto worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

Galecto Company Profile

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB2064, which is in Phase IIa for the treatment of myelofibrosis. It also develops GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung; and GB1211, a selective oral galectin-3 inhibitor that is in Phase IIa for the treatment of cancer, as well as in Phase Ib/IIa for fibrosis.

