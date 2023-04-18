Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) Major Shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc Sells 41,446 Shares

Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Rating) major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 41,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total value of $77,089.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 180,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,568.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Orbimed Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 17th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 13,089 shares of Galecto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total value of $25,785.33.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 2,363 shares of Galecto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $4,277.03.

On Monday, April 10th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 51,228 shares of Galecto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total value of $91,698.12.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 92,965 shares of Galecto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $202,663.70.

Galecto Stock Up 8.9 %

Shares of GLTO stock opened at $2.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.88. Galecto, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $2.95. The firm has a market cap of $53.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galecto

GLTO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Galecto in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Galecto in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Galecto stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.16% of Galecto worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

About Galecto

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB2064, which is in Phase IIa for the treatment of myelofibrosis. It also develops GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung; and GB1211, a selective oral galectin-3 inhibitor that is in Phase IIa for the treatment of cancer, as well as in Phase Ib/IIa for fibrosis.

