Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXAP) Major Shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. Sells 108,418 Shares

Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXAP – Get Rating) major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 108,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $902,037.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,111,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,130,475.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Garrett Motion Trading Up 1.5 %
GTXAP opened at $8.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.84. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $9.56.
Garrett Motion Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st.
Garrett Motion Company Profile
Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers; and provides automotive software solutions.
