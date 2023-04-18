Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXAP) Major Shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. Sells 108,418 Shares

Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXAP – Get Rating) major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 108,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $902,037.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,111,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,130,475.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Garrett Motion Trading Up 1.5 %

GTXAP opened at $8.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.84. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $9.56.

Get Garrett Motion alerts:

Garrett Motion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EVR Research LP lifted its holdings in Garrett Motion by 1.2% during the third quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 304,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 291,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 46,924 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the fourth quarter worth $3,773,000. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Garrett Motion in the fourth quarter worth $391,000.

(Get Rating)

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers; and provides automotive software solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.