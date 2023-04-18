Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) Major Shareholder Sells $902,037.76 in Stock

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 108,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $902,037.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,111,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,130,475.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Garrett Motion Trading Up 1.5 %

Garrett Motion stock opened at $8.02 on Tuesday. Garrett Motion Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $8.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Garrett Motion alerts:

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.03). Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 193.55% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $898.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Garrett Motion

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTX. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Garrett Motion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Garrett Motion by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Garrett Motion by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Garrett Motion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Garrett Motion in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

About Garrett Motion

(Get Rating)

Garrett Motion, Inc provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the global vehicle independent aftermarket as well as automotive software solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.