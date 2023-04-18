Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) Major Shareholder Sells $902,037.76 in Stock

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 108,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $902,037.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,111,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,130,475.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Garrett Motion Trading Up 1.5 %
Garrett Motion stock opened at $8.02 on Tuesday. Garrett Motion Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $8.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.30.
Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.03). Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 193.55% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $898.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Garrett Motion in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.
Garrett Motion, Inc provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the global vehicle independent aftermarket as well as automotive software solutions.
