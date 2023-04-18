GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Short Interest Up 27.0% in March

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,000 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the March 15th total of 63,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 810.0 days.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $42.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.53 and a 200 day moving average of $38.72. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $32.02 and a 1 year high of $45.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays cut shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group AG engages in the manufacturing, development, and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry and a wide range of other process industries. It operates through the following business segments: Separation & Flow Technologies; Liquid & Powder Technologies; Food & Healthcare Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

