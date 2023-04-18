General Motors (NYSE:GM) PT Lowered to $45.00

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2023

General Motors (NYSE:GMGet Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target cut by Barclays from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on General Motors from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on General Motors from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.00.

General Motors Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $35.14 on Monday. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The company has a market capitalization of $49.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.76 and its 200-day moving average is $37.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

General Motors (NYSE:GMGet Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.44. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $43.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,063.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,063.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of General Motors

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GM. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the third quarter worth $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in General Motors by 75.1% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,226 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.