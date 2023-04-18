General Motors (NYSE:GM) PT Lowered to $45.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target cut by Barclays from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on General Motors from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on General Motors from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.00.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $35.14 on Monday. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The company has a market capitalization of $49.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.76 and its 200-day moving average is $37.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.44. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $43.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,063.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,063.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of General Motors

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GM. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the third quarter worth $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in General Motors by 75.1% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,226 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.