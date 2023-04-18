Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target Cut to C$26.00

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GEI. CSFB increased their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays set a C$25.00 price objective on Gibson Energy and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$25.50 price objective on Gibson Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$25.32.
Gibson Energy Trading Up 0.0 %
TSE:GEI opened at C$22.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$23.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 299.90. Gibson Energy has a 52-week low of C$21.03 and a 52-week high of C$27.75.
Gibson Energy Increases Dividend
Gibson Energy Company Profile
Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.
Featured Stories
- Why State Street Stock Is Sliding After Announcing Earnings
- Charles Schwab’s Recovery Just Shifted Gears
- Is Ollie’s Bargain Outlets A Value Or A Trap?
- Amyris May be Oversold, but is it Worth Fighting the Shorts?
- Macau Casinos Are Hot: Is MGM Resorts The Play?
Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.