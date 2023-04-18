Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating) by 672.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COPX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $360,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 104.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 32,152 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 730.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 32,751 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

COPX opened at $41.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.29 and its 200-day moving average is $36.05. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $46.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.41.

About Global X Copper Miners ETF

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

