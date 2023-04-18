Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Given Market Outperform Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $57.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Golden Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Golden Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Golden Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.33.

Golden Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of GDEN stock opened at $42.10 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.67 and a 200 day moving average of $40.88. Golden Entertainment has a 1 year low of $32.53 and a 1 year high of $55.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 2.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Golden Entertainment ( NASDAQ:GDEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.25). Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $279.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.51 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Golden Entertainment news, COO Stephen Arcana sold 11,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $475,889.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,478,806.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Entertainment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 21,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 11,565 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 58.1% in the third quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 336,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,751,000 after buying an additional 123,800 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the following segments: Distributed Gaming and Casinos. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery, convenience and liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns, and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

