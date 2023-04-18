Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Sells 982 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,432 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.8% of Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $102.74 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $158.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of -383.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.00.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,780,769.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,193 shares of company stock worth $7,685,143. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, March 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.64.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

