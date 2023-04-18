Great Western Mining (LON:GWMO) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.10

Great Western Mining Co. PLC (LON:GWMO – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.13 ($0.00). Great Western Mining shares last traded at GBX 0.13 ($0.00), with a volume of 65,083,850 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.11.

Great Western Mining Corporation PLC engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. The company explores for copper, silver, gold, and other minerals. It primarily holds interests in 249 full and fractional claims covering an area of approximately 20.7 square kilometers in Black Mountain Claim Group; and 107 full and 12 fractional claims covering an area of approximately 10 square kilometers in Huntoon Claim Group.

