Guild (NYSE:GHLD) PT Raised to $13.00

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.50 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE GHLD opened at $10.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Guild has a twelve month low of $7.18 and a twelve month high of $12.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.67. The stock has a market cap of $666.14 million, a P/E ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Guild by 13.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Guild by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Guild during the third quarter worth $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Guild during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Guild during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

