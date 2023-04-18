Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc Sells 317 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,819 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.2% of Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 72,139 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Compass Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 481,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,511,000 after buying an additional 30,632 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 126,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,205,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 18,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $2,184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,192 shares of company stock worth $11,373,417 over the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet Stock Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.17.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $105.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.64 and a 200 day moving average of $96.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $131.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.