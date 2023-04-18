Harmony Biosciences’ (HRMY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $67.00 price target on the stock.

HRMY has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Harmony Biosciences from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Harmony Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $61.38.

HRMY opened at $33.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Harmony Biosciences has a twelve month low of $29.81 and a twelve month high of $62.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.91.

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $128.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.73 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 41.44% and a return on equity of 59.57%. Analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 20.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,802,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,685,000 after purchasing an additional 829,234 shares during the period. abrdn plc bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,059,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,758,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,653,000. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC raised its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 2,350.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 264,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,715,000 after purchasing an additional 253,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

