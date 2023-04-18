HC Wainwright Increases Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) Price Target to $9.00

Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Genfit from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ GNFT opened at $3.88 on Monday. Genfit has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $5.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Genfit in the third quarter worth $108,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Genfit by 181.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 22,786 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Genfit by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Genfit by 1,992.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 11,279 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in Genfit by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 23,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company involved in drug discovery and development for the early diagnosis, prevention and treatment of cardiometabolic diseases. The company focuses on the discovery and development of drug candidates in areas of high unmet medical needs corresponding to a lack of suitable treatments.

