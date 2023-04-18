HC Wainwright Increases Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) Price Target to $9.00

Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Genfit from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th.
Genfit Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GNFT opened at $3.88 on Monday. Genfit has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $5.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.06.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genfit
Genfit Company Profile
Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company involved in drug discovery and development for the early diagnosis, prevention and treatment of cardiometabolic diseases. The company focuses on the discovery and development of drug candidates in areas of high unmet medical needs corresponding to a lack of suitable treatments.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genfit (GNFT)
- Why State Street Stock Is Sliding After Announcing Earnings
- Charles Schwab’s Recovery Just Shifted Gears
- Is Ollie’s Bargain Outlets A Value Or A Trap?
- Amyris May be Oversold, but is it Worth Fighting the Shorts?
- Macau Casinos Are Hot: Is MGM Resorts The Play?
Receive News & Ratings for Genfit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genfit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.