HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Holdings Trimmed by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 3,313.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity Stock Up 3.0 %

HQY opened at $58.77 on Tuesday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.27 and a fifty-two week high of $79.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.83 and a 200-day moving average of $63.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -189.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About HealthEquity

HQY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on HealthEquity from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on HealthEquity from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.91.

(Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.