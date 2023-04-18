Hendley & Co. Inc. Has $13.62 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hendley & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,770 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 6.1% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 38,717 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,285,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its holdings in Microsoft by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 10,577 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2,862.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,835,634 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,910 shares during the last quarter. Derbend Asset Management increased its position in Microsoft by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 10,200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dock Street Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,803 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $25,374,000 after buying an additional 10,108 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.9 %

MSFT opened at $288.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.01. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $294.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Microsoft from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.89.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.