Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Research Coverage Started at Truist Financial

Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HCCI. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $46.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.40.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of HCCI stock opened at $35.61 on Monday. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $38.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.93 and a 200-day moving average of $33.17. The company has a market capitalization of $867.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Heritage-Crystal Clean ( NASDAQ:HCCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $241.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Heritage-Crystal Clean news, Director Robert W. Willmschen, Jr. sold 3,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $147,527.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,877,087.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Heritage-Crystal Clean

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCCI. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1,693.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 69.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

(Get Rating)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

Further Reading

