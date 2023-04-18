Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Hibbett were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HIBB. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hibbett during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 47.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 67.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hibbett by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hibbett Stock Performance

Hibbett stock opened at $59.25 on Tuesday. Hibbett, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.58 and a 1 year high of $75.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.48. The firm has a market cap of $752.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.58.

Hibbett Dividend Announcement

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.05). Hibbett had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 38.15%. The company had revenue of $458.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hibbett, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Hibbett from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hibbett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hibbett in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Hibbett from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.80.

Insider Activity

In other Hibbett news, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 5,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total transaction of $401,598.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hibbett news, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 5,605 shares of Hibbett stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total transaction of $401,598.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Hilt sold 8,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total transaction of $498,861.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,608.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,473 shares of company stock worth $943,300 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hibbett Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

