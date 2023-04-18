Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HGV. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Grand Vacations presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.60.

Shares of HGV stock opened at $45.91 on Monday. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1 year low of $32.12 and a 1 year high of $52.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.48 and its 200-day moving average is $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.45 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Mark D. Wang sold 49,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total value of $2,377,346.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 545,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,996,486.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in the marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and financing solutions.

