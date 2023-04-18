HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Major Shareholder Sells $893,809.98 in Stock

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 86,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $893,809.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,896,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,254,274.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Rjc Gis Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 14th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 42,669 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $432,663.66.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 23,194 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $238,666.26.

On Monday, April 10th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 122,607 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $1,273,886.73.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 20,200 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $211,090.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 144,946 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $1,517,584.62.

On Friday, March 31st, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 190,611 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $2,016,664.38.

On Wednesday, March 29th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 153,903 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $1,611,364.41.

On Monday, March 27th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 82,355 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $881,198.50.

On Friday, March 24th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 139,602 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $1,496,533.44.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 56,375 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $615,615.00.

HireRight Price Performance

HRT opened at $10.37 on Tuesday. HireRight Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.24 million, a PE ratio of -41.48 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.87 and its 200 day moving average is $11.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $175.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.03 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on HRT. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of HireRight in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of HireRight from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of HireRight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of HireRight in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of HireRight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HireRight

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in HireRight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,013,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in HireRight by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 134,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 48,355 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of HireRight during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of HireRight during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of HireRight by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,244,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,754,000 after purchasing an additional 156,855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

HireRight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

Recommended Stories

