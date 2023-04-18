Hofer & Associates. Inc Has $973,000 Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hofer & Associates. Inc reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,583 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.0% of Hofer & Associates. Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Hofer & Associates. Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dohj LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,120,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,405,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,185,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $472,980,000 after buying an additional 32,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN stock opened at $102.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -383.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $158.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,959,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,193 shares of company stock worth $7,685,143 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.64.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

