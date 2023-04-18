HP (NYSE:HPQ) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $35.00 price target on the computer maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $30.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HPQ. Bank of America lowered their price objective on HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on HP from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on HP in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on HP in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.50.

HP Trading Up 3.7 %

HPQ stock opened at $30.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.02 and a 200-day moving average of $28.25. HP has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $40.79. The company has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.00.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that HP will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $220,440.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,495.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $220,440.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,648 shares in the company, valued at $676,495.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,925 shares of company stock worth $1,678,337 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in HP during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of HP by 1.4% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 49,530 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of HP by 50.7% in the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,328 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of HP by 11.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 26,449 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

