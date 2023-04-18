HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $12.25

Shares of HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 12.25 ($0.15) and traded as low as GBX 12.10 ($0.15). HSS Hire Group shares last traded at GBX 12.63 ($0.16), with a volume of 433,680 shares traded.

HSS Hire Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 12.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 12.76. The stock has a market cap of £89.00 million, a PE ratio of 1,262.50 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.13, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

HSS Hire Group Company Profile

HSS Hire Group plc provides tool and equipment hire, and related services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Rental and Related Revenue; and Services segments. It offers tools and equipment, including powered access and power generation equipment; and engages in the resale of fuel and other consumables, as well as provision of transport and other ancillary services.

