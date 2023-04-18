Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Given New $240.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $241.00 to $240.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $228.64.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $232.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Illinois Tool Works has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $253.37. The stock has a market cap of $70.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $234.64 and its 200 day moving average is $223.33.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.15% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illinois Tool Works

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.