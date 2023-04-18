Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Increased to C$80.00 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target raised by ATB Capital from C$77.00 to C$80.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Veritas Investment Research reissued a reduce rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Imperial Oil from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$82.00 to C$81.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$77.36.

Shares of TSE:IMO opened at C$74.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.91. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of C$52.67 and a 1-year high of C$79.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$68.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$68.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Imperial Oil ( TSE:IMO Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported C$2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.46 by C$0.40. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The business had revenue of C$14.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$17.82 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 9.1558935 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

