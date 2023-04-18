Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) PT Raised to $61.00

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

IR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.80.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $56.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.72. Ingersoll Rand has a 52 week low of $39.28 and a 52 week high of $60.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 1.42.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $1,437,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,887,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 103,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth about $1,291,000. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

