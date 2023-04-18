Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on NGVT. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Ingevity from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $86.33.

NYSE:NGVT opened at $72.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.77 and a 200 day moving average of $74.67. Ingevity has a 1-year low of $58.44 and a 1-year high of $90.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.77 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ingevity will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Richard Allen White, Jr. sold 1,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $116,559.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,530 shares in the company, valued at $528,930. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Richard Allen White, Jr. sold 1,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $116,559.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,930. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Phillip John Platt sold 8,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.71, for a total transaction of $722,888.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,183.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,254 shares of company stock worth $1,247,519 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 928,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,304,000 after purchasing an additional 104,938 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 429.8% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 59,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after buying an additional 48,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

