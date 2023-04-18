Insider Buying: American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC) Major Shareholder Buys 1,600 Shares of Stock

American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC – Get Rating) major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $22,368.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 526,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,361,518.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE:NYC opened at $11.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.13. American Strategic Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $109.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.22.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on American Strategic Investment from $44.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Strategic Investment by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 579,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,650,000 after buying an additional 24,931 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Strategic Investment by 23.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 11,599 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Strategic Investment by 123.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 20,848 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Strategic Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $471,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in American Strategic Investment by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.73% of the company’s stock.

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

