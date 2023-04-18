Insider Buying: American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC) Major Shareholder Buys 1,600 Shares of Stock

American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC – Get Rating) major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $22,368.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 526,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,361,518.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
American Strategic Investment Stock Performance
NYSE:NYC opened at $11.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.13. American Strategic Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $109.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.22.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on American Strategic Investment from $44.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th.
Institutional Trading of American Strategic Investment
About American Strategic Investment
New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.
Further Reading
