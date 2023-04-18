Insider Buying: Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD) CEO Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) CEO Wes Cummins acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $87,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,020,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,072,401. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Wes Cummins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 12th, Wes Cummins acquired 25,000 shares of Applied Digital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Wes Cummins purchased 25,000 shares of Applied Digital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $76,500.00.

On Monday, February 13th, Wes Cummins purchased 25,000 shares of Applied Digital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $76,500.00.

On Thursday, February 9th, Wes Cummins purchased 25,000 shares of Applied Digital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $80,500.00.

On Tuesday, February 7th, Wes Cummins purchased 25,000 shares of Applied Digital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.31 per share, with a total value of $82,750.00.

On Friday, January 27th, Wes Cummins acquired 25,000 shares of Applied Digital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.96 per share, for a total transaction of $74,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Wes Cummins acquired 25,000 shares of Applied Digital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $62,000.00.

On Monday, January 23rd, Wes Cummins acquired 25,000 shares of Applied Digital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.33 per share, for a total transaction of $58,250.00.

On Thursday, January 19th, Wes Cummins acquired 25,000 shares of Applied Digital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Wes Cummins acquired 50,000 shares of Applied Digital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $112,500.00.

Applied Digital Stock Performance

Shares of Applied Digital stock opened at $3.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 4.84. Applied Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Digital

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLD. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Applied Digital by 1,020.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,335,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 1,216,617 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Applied Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $1,719,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Applied Digital by 3,298.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 698,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 677,709 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $621,000. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its position in Applied Digital by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,425,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 555,000 shares during the last quarter. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on APLD shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $5.50 to $3.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.31.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corp. operates as a technology company, which engages in the development and operation of data centers which provide computing power. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

