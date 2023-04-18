Insider Buying: Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Insider Buys 1,145 Shares of Stock

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) insider Eric E. Apperson bought 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.84 per share, for a total transaction of $13,556.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,041.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE AHH opened at $12.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.92. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 11.10 and a quick ratio of 11.10.

Armada Hoffler Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is currently 81.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Armada Hoffler Properties

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHH. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 191.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the first quarter worth $35,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

