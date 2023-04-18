Insider Buying: BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) Major Shareholder Purchases 25,908 Shares of Stock

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 25,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $304,678.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,643,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,844,502.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust alerts:

On Thursday, April 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 9,210 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $108,309.60.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 15,288 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.69 per share, with a total value of $178,716.72.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 26,517 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.42 per share, with a total value of $302,824.14.

On Thursday, March 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 27,924 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $313,028.04.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 54,414 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.38 per share, with a total value of $619,231.32.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BFZ stock opened at $11.70 on Tuesday. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $11.97.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from Federal and California income taxes. The company seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.