Insider Buying: Clarke Inc. (TSE:CKI) Insider Acquires 24,100 Shares of Stock

Clarke Inc. (TSE:CKI – Get Rating) insider Sime Armoyan purchased 24,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$12.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$289,363.88.

Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 23rd, Sime Armoyan purchased 100 shares of Clarke stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$11.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,197.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Sime Armoyan purchased 7,400 shares of Clarke stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$12.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$88,800.00.

Clarke Price Performance

Shares of CKI stock opened at C$12.40 on Tuesday. Clarke Inc. has a 1 year low of C$10.25 and a 1 year high of C$14.07. The stock has a market cap of C$174.34 million, a PE ratio of 53.91 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$12.62 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.03, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Clarke Company Profile

Clarke Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in middle market, turnaround, PIPEs, bridge financing, recapitalization, and buyout companies. It invests in undervalued or underperforming businesses with hard assets. It invests in companies, securities or other assets such as real estate, which can be public or private entities.

