Insider Buying: Jayex Technology Limited (ASX:JTL) Insider Buys 3,000,000 Shares of Stock

Jayex Technology Limited (ASX:JTL – Get Rating) insider Michael Boyd purchased 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,000.00 ($20,134.23).

Jayex Technology Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.92.

About Jayex Technology

Jayex Technology Limited provides healthcare industry service delivery platforms in Australia. The company offers Jayex Connect platform, a consolidated platform that offers tools to manage patient experience and engagement comprising online appointment booking, SMS and email messaging management, patient check-in, and surveys.

