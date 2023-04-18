Insider Buying: Torque Metals Limited (ASX:TOR) Insider Purchases 150,000 Shares of Stock

Torque Metals Limited (ASX:TOR – Get Rating) insider Patrick Burke acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,350.00 ($12,986.58).
Torque Metals Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 10.50.
About Torque Metals
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Further Reading
- Why State Street Stock Is Sliding After Announcing Earnings
- Charles Schwab’s Recovery Just Shifted Gears
- Is Ollie’s Bargain Outlets A Value Or A Trap?
- Amyris May be Oversold, but is it Worth Fighting the Shorts?
- Macau Casinos Are Hot: Is MGM Resorts The Play?
Receive News & Ratings for Torque Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torque Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.