Insider Selling: Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Major Shareholder Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) major shareholder George J. Christ sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $3,567,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

George J. Christ also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 11th, George J. Christ sold 50,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $3,525,000.00.

On Thursday, April 6th, George J. Christ sold 50,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total transaction of $3,524,500.00.

On Friday, March 10th, George J. Christ sold 49,818 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total transaction of $3,226,711.86.

Altair Engineering Stock Down 1.2 %

ALTR stock opened at $70.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.24, a PEG ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.17 and a 1-year high of $72.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $160.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.01 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.21%. Research analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALTR. TheStreet raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altair Engineering has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altair Engineering

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,032 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 8,474 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,705 shares of the software’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,144 shares of the software’s stock valued at $314,217,000 after acquiring an additional 339,610 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 353,243 shares of the software’s stock valued at $22,750,000 after acquiring an additional 10,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,645,906 shares of the software’s stock valued at $299,196,000 after acquiring an additional 18,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing, and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products, as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

