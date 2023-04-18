Insider Selling: Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) General Counsel Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $333,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 88,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,940,589.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Braze Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ BRZE opened at $33.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.51 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.85. Braze, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.53 and a 1 year high of $50.97.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $98.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.65 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 39.10% and a negative return on equity of 28.69%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Braze, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Braze

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Braze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Braze by 189.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Braze by 50,225.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Braze by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Braze in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Braze from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Braze from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Braze in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Braze from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

Featured Articles

