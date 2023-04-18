Insider Selling: ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Insider Sells 270,162 Shares of Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) insider Michael Linse sold 270,162 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $2,323,393.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
ChargePoint Stock Up 5.3 %
Shares of CHPT opened at $9.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.35. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.07 and a 52 week high of $19.92.
ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.31 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 82.84% and a negative net margin of 73.59%. On average, analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHPT. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the third quarter worth $660,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ChargePoint during the third quarter valued at $303,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ChargePoint by 8.2% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.87% of the company’s stock.
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
