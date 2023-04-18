Insider Selling: Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) CEO Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,835,667.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Core & Main Trading Down 0.7 %
Core & Main stock opened at $24.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.80. Core & Main, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $26.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.76.
Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently issued reports on CNM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Core & Main from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Core & Main from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Core & Main from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.
Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.
