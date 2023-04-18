Insider Selling: Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) CEO Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,835,667.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Core & Main Trading Down 0.7 %

Core & Main stock opened at $24.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.80. Core & Main, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $26.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.76.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Core & Main by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,138,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,597,000 after purchasing an additional 948,508 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Core & Main during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,023,000. Amundi grew its position in Core & Main by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,675,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,629 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Core & Main by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,995,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,147,000 after purchasing an additional 752,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Core & Main by 423.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,526,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CNM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Core & Main from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Core & Main from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Core & Main from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

Further Reading

