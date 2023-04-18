Insider Selling: DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Insider Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $1,220,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,021.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

DoubleVerify Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of DV opened at $30.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.41. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.22 and a twelve month high of $32.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.28 and a beta of 0.83.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $133.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.20 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 9.56%. On average, analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in DoubleVerify by 54.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in DoubleVerify by 62.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in DoubleVerify by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in DoubleVerify by 210.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 8,182 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in DoubleVerify by 130.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on DV shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.18.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

