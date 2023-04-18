Insider Selling: Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Director Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYENGet Rating) Director Tsontcho Ianchulev sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 481,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,449.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Tsontcho Ianchulev also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, April 11th, Tsontcho Ianchulev sold 40,000 shares of Eyenovia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00.
  • On Friday, March 31st, Tsontcho Ianchulev sold 40,000 shares of Eyenovia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $140,000.00.

Eyenovia Price Performance

Shares of EYEN stock opened at $4.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $166.02 million, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 6.13. Eyenovia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $4.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYEN. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Eyenovia by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Eyenovia by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Eyenovia by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 23,950 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Eyenovia during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Eyenovia in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 6.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Eyenovia in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Eyenovia Company Profile

Eyenovia, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of ophthalmology products. The company offers a piezo-print technology to deliver micro-doses of micro-therapeutics for the eyes. Its products include MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears, and MicroPine.

