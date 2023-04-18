Insider Selling: Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) COO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) COO Rob Orgel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,272,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Rob Orgel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 15th, Rob Orgel sold 17,175 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $450,672.00.

On Monday, March 13th, Rob Orgel sold 15,000 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $360,150.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Rob Orgel sold 40,000 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total value of $1,031,200.00.

Shares of FLYW stock opened at $29.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.27. Flywire Co. has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $32.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.76 and a beta of 1.16.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 8.31% and a negative net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $73.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLYW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flywire by 52.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flywire by 27.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flywire by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 12,461 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flywire by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,038,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,082,000 after buying an additional 37,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,147,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Flywire from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Flywire from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Flywire in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

