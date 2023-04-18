Insider Selling: FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) CEO Sells 6,407 Shares of Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) CEO Sean Hunkler sold 6,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $17,619.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 670,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,228.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

FTC Solar Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCI opened at $2.78 on Tuesday. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $6.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.52. The firm has a market cap of $295.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.69.

Get FTC Solar alerts:

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 95.00% and a negative net margin of 80.94%. The business had revenue of $26.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 million. On average, research analysts expect that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in FTC Solar by 4.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 90,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 117,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of FTC Solar by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,428 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of FTC Solar by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in FTC Solar by 3.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 212,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 6,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FTCI shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on FTC Solar from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on FTC Solar from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised FTC Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FTC Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.56.

FTC Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.