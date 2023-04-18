Insider Selling: FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) CEO Sells 6,407 Shares of Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) CEO Sean Hunkler sold 6,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $17,619.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 670,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,228.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
FTC Solar Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FTCI opened at $2.78 on Tuesday. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $6.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.52. The firm has a market cap of $295.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.69.
FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 95.00% and a negative net margin of 80.94%. The business had revenue of $26.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 million. On average, research analysts expect that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FTCI shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on FTC Solar from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on FTC Solar from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised FTC Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FTC Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.56.
FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.
