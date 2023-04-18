Insider Selling: Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) VP Sells 215 Shares of Stock

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.92, for a total transaction of $23,202.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,929 shares in the company, valued at $424,017.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $109.57 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $105.66 and a one year high of $141.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Paychex

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.79.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Further Reading

